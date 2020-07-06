Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Real Estate / Realty firm Sobha’s Q1 sales bookings down 37% due to lockdown

Realty firm Sobha’s Q1 sales bookings down 37% due to lockdown

Real Estate developer Sobha Ltd said that the real estate sector would have to reinvent itself to understand, comprehend, plan and incorporate new innovative ways to meet the emerging new requirements.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Sobha has reported a 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 281.5 crore for the last fiscal as against Rs 297.1 crore in the financial year 2018-19. (Bloomberg / Photo used for representational purpose only)

Realty firm Sobha Ltd’s sales bookings fell 37 percent during April-June quarter to Rs 487.7 crore due to the nationwide lockdown to control the Covid-19 pandemic. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 777.7 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, bookings were down 30 per cent from Rs 694.5 crore.

“During the quarter, we have achieved sales volume of 6,50,400 square feet valued at Rs 4.88 billion (Rs 488 crore) with a total average realisation of Rs 7,498 per square feet,” Sobha Ltd said in an operational update for the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal year. The price realisation has remained stable, it added.

“Bengaluru is amongst the least impacted metros from Covid-19 so far and has contributed 74 percent of sales volume during Q1-21 along with other regions also contributing meaningfully,” Sobha said.

During the entire 2019-20 fiscal year, Sobha achieved a sales bookings of Rs 2,880.6 crore.



“Despite two months of lockdown, disrupted demand outlook, complete washout of economic activities in the real estate sector, we are happy to announce that we were able to clock 70 percent of sales volume during Q1-21 as compared to Q4-20,” it said.

The company said it was able to achieve this through online technological tools, self-reliant business model, customer trust and unmatched delivery track record.

“India’s real estate sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Work on projects had to be stopped suddenly due to nationwide lockdown which came into effect from March 25, 2020. “In recent weeks, the measures have eased allowing some construction activities to resume in parts of the country. But demand for both residential and commercial property in India remains tentative and as a result new launches during the quarter remain muted,” Sobha said.

The company said that the real estate sector would have to reinvent itself to understand, comprehend, plan and incorporate new innovative ways to meet the emerging new requirements. Sobha has reported a 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 281.5 crore for the last fiscal as against Rs 297.1 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 3,825.7 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 3,515.6 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Sobha has presence in 27 cities across 14 states in real estate development and contractual businesses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020: 30 chartered accountant, credit officer and other posts on offer
Jul 06, 2020 17:10 IST
Russian journalist guilty of ‘justifying terrorism’ fined $6,950
Jul 06, 2020 17:09 IST
Arti Singh reveals she knew Sushant Singh Rajput through Ankita Lokhande
Jul 06, 2020 17:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family issues statement
Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.