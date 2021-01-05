Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Real Estate / Singapore home prices rise to highest in more than two years

Singapore home prices rise to highest in more than two years

Property values increased 2.1% in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to a preliminary estimate by the Urban Redevelopment Authority released Monday. That’s the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2018, when prices increased by 3.4%.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 14:44 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Real estate values could rise further this year, as the government expects the economy to expand by 4% to 6%, rebounding from last year’s 5.8% contraction. (Getty Images/iStockphoto. Representative image)

Singapore home prices rose to the highest in more than two years last quarter as the city-state forecasts a recovery from its worst recession since independence as Covid vaccinations are rolled out and restrictions eased.

Property values increased 2.1% in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to a preliminary estimate by the Urban Redevelopment Authority released Monday. That’s the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2018, when prices increased by 3.4%.

The gain marks the third consecutive quarter of growth, defying concerns home prices would decline amid lockdowns and border closures in the tourism and trade-dependent island. Instead, Singapore joins countries from Australia and New Zealand to the UK and the US where property markets have surged during the pandemic, as record low interest rates fuel demand.

Real estate values could rise further this year, as the government expects the economy to expand by 4% to 6%, rebounding from last year’s 5.8% contraction. The Southeast Asian nation has eased social distancing measures and started its vaccination program with health-care workers getting the first shots.

Buyer sentiment could pick up further on the back of Singapore’s vaccination roll-out, said Christine Sun, the head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie Pte.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
by Imtiaz Ahmad
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
by Shishir Gupta
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Sidharth’s scuba diving, seabob adventure makes us crave Maldives vacay
by Zarafshan Shiraz
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
by Shishir Gupta
5 recipes for homemade shampoo for long and healthy hair
by Nikita Bhardwaj
Gauahar Khan gets the ‘best welcome’ as dulhan, thanks in-laws
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.