Sections
Home / Real Estate / South Korea to convert golf courses, military sites into residential apartments in Seoul

South Korea to convert golf courses, military sites into residential apartments in Seoul

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said state-owned Taereung golf course, military base Camp Kim in central Seoul as well as a driving test center in western Seoul would be converted into residential developments.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:28 IST

By Reuters, Seoul

File photo of an apartment complex in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS File )

South Korea on Tuesday said it will supply more than 132,000 new homes in Seoul through 2028 by easing building height limits and converting military sites and other state-owned properties into residential areas.

The 23rd measure by Moon Jae-in administration to cool soaring home prices in Seoul and the metropolitan region comes as both sales and rent prices surge despite tighter mortgage curbs and heavier real estate taxes.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said state-owned Taereung golf course, military base Camp Kim in central Seoul as well as a driving test center in western Seoul would be converted into residential developments.

Limits on building heights will be relaxed to encourage rebuilding of old apartments in central Seoul.



“Stabilizing the real estate market is the biggest policy goal for public welfare and our utmost priority,” Hong said in a briefing. “(Tuesday’s measures) hopefully serves as a strong signal on new home supply.”

Home prices in Seoul have risen 44% during the last three years, the fastest pace in the world, according to statistics site Numbeo.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Aug 04, 2020 14:20 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has endorsed Sushant’s family’s demand for CBI probe
Aug 04, 2020 14:18 IST
Netizens baffled by remains of unidentified 15 foot creature found on beach
Aug 04, 2020 14:16 IST
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Aug 04, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.