Sections

Regional films working well for this UP girl

Graduating as a software engineer from Gorakhpur and taking up a corporate job for almost two years, actor Archana Singh Rajput felt that this was not her calling. “It took many years to realise...

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:30 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Archana Singh Rajput

Graduating as a software engineer from Gorakhpur and taking up a corporate job for almost two years, actor Archana Singh Rajput felt that this was not her calling. “It took many years to realise that I was meant to be an actor not an engineer. I left my job and reached Mumbai to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor,” she said.

Archana knew that it will never be an easy road ahead. “I reached Mumbai in 2016 and knew that it was the beginning of my new life. I was giving frequent auditions thinking that somewhere it might click. It was then that I heard about the auditions for TV daily ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.’ They were looking for someone who can speak fluent ‘Bangla’ and I knew the lingo well as I had stayed in Assam for quite some time in my childhood days with my parents due to my father’s transferable job.”

She joined a theatre group. “It was during the TV show I connected myself to theatre to learn nuances of acting and thanks to my Guruji I did best of plays in Mumbai and ads continued happening. Also, music video offers kept me all busy till I got Telugu film ‘Mahaprashthanam’ with actors Tanish and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is complete and awaits release. Hope things get all normal and films get to release in theatres. It was while shooting for this film, I was offered another Telugu film ‘Abhimani’ as the protagonist. The shoot was all set to start in April but now I think we will be able to resume the shoot from August or September.”

The pretty actor aiming to be part of Hindi cinema soon, is spending lot of time watching South films and keeping herself fit in quarantine, “I’m utilising this time watching films and working on my character for my upcoming film. Lockdown gave me umpteen time to groom and work on myself.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Haryana Corona relief fund
May 12, 2020 22:44 IST
Make policy on early release of life convicts in 3 months: HC to Haryana
May 12, 2020 22:44 IST
8 die, 4 Vande Bharat Mission returnees test positive in Tamil Nadu
May 12, 2020 22:44 IST
Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh
May 12, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.