Regional films working well for this UP girl

Graduating as a software engineer from Gorakhpur and taking up a corporate job for almost two years, actor Archana Singh Rajput felt that this was not her calling. “It took many years to realise that I was meant to be an actor not an engineer. I left my job and reached Mumbai to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor,” she said.

Archana knew that it will never be an easy road ahead. “I reached Mumbai in 2016 and knew that it was the beginning of my new life. I was giving frequent auditions thinking that somewhere it might click. It was then that I heard about the auditions for TV daily ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.’ They were looking for someone who can speak fluent ‘Bangla’ and I knew the lingo well as I had stayed in Assam for quite some time in my childhood days with my parents due to my father’s transferable job.”

She joined a theatre group. “It was during the TV show I connected myself to theatre to learn nuances of acting and thanks to my Guruji I did best of plays in Mumbai and ads continued happening. Also, music video offers kept me all busy till I got Telugu film ‘Mahaprashthanam’ with actors Tanish and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is complete and awaits release. Hope things get all normal and films get to release in theatres. It was while shooting for this film, I was offered another Telugu film ‘Abhimani’ as the protagonist. The shoot was all set to start in April but now I think we will be able to resume the shoot from August or September.”

The pretty actor aiming to be part of Hindi cinema soon, is spending lot of time watching South films and keeping herself fit in quarantine, “I’m utilising this time watching films and working on my character for my upcoming film. Lockdown gave me umpteen time to groom and work on myself.”