100 Hours 100 Stars: Kamal Haasan reveals why Covid-19 pandemic is greatest challenge since World War II

Kamal Haasan, in conversation with Fever Digital as part of their initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars, opened up about the Covid-19 crisis and the lessons it can teach the new generation. He also shared how he was staying patient and productive during the lockdown.

“It is something that has been tutored to me by my parents and family. It is not only during times of Covid-19 but all the time. I have taken my share of spills...I mean, fractures, injuries and hospitalisations, and I always come back. I bounce back on my feet,” he said, about enduring the lockdown.

Earlier, Kamal called the Covid-19 outbreak the ‘greatest challenge since World War II’. Elaborating about the same, he said, “I use World War II as the point of reference because that is the closest to our generation. Europe changed because of plague… Plague had been there for thousands for years but when it came, it swept across Europe. Suddenly, wisdom dawned on Europe and many other places when they learned that there is something called civic duty and you can’t be selfish.”

100 Hours 100 Stars: Kamal Haasan and Sunil Chhetri

He added, “Europe became more beautiful by virtue of its architecture and wise because the architecture was not just palaces for kings but great libraries and sanatoriums. The rise of people...it didn’t matter which religion they belonged to...like Florence Nightingale and Father Damien or in the Middle East, you had great mullahs who did free surgeries even before Jesus Christ was born. We realised with each debacle… A man like Genghis Khan who has seen death and brought about the death of many others realised the importance of communication and built the longest roads in the world. Even currency. We don’t carry gold or silver anymore; he started using paper. All these changes came with debacles and the worst violence.”

Kamal said that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to introspect and notice the little things around them. “It is not only seclusion but they are deep into introspection which they have never been before because they were so busy. Now, they hear the birds and think about street dance. No one realised these things existed, they just walked around it. Likewise, they would also introspect on the sufferings of the cohabitants, be it Indians or citizens around the world. A new generation is understanding the word kindness, love and philanthropy,” he said.

100 Hours 100 Stars is an initiative by Fever Digital to celebrate the Covid-19 heroes. The non-stop digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for interviews, performances and more. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

