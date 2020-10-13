Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / 50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Fahadh Faasil and Lijo Pellissery win big

50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Fahadh Faasil and Lijo Pellissery win big

50th Kerala State Film Awards: In the list of winners announced, Fahadh Faasil won Best Character Award for his work in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights, while Nivin Pauly won special Jury Mention award for his work in Moothon.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:47 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu (right) and Fahadh Faasil and bagged the best actor and best character actor awards respectively.

The Kerala State Film Awards 2020 were announced on Tuesday. The jury led by cinematographer-filmmaker Madhu Ambat handpicked the winners from 119 movies. Owing to the pandemic, the jury was divided into small groups to watch and analyze the movies in special screenings.

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu bagged the Best Actor award for his performances in two films - Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikrithi. Lijo Jose Pellissery was awarded the Best Director award for his critically acclaimed and hard-hitting film, Jalikattu. Anna Ben and Nivin Pauly won special Jury Mention awards for their performances in Helen and Moothon, respectively. Fahadh Faasil was awarded the Best Character Actor for his performances in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights.

Here is the list of complete winners:

Best Film – Vasanthi
Second Best Film – Kenjira
Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikrithi
Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu
Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Children’s Film – Nani
Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi
Best Screenplay (Adapted): PS Rafeeque, Thottapan
Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam
Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani
Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25
Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad
Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan
Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq
Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira
Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:57 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 14:56 IST

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘feyonce’ shares first pic of the two. See here
Oct 13, 2020 15:48 IST
Sonu Sood launches scholarship for IAS aspirants
Oct 13, 2020 15:47 IST
Lakshya enters second round of Denmark Open
Oct 13, 2020 15:47 IST
Kerala state film awards: Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu win big
Oct 13, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.