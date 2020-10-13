50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Fahadh Faasil and Lijo Pellissery win big
50th Kerala State Film Awards: In the list of winners announced, Fahadh Faasil won Best Character Award for his work in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights, while Nivin Pauly won special Jury Mention award for his work in Moothon.
The Kerala State Film Awards 2020 were announced on Tuesday. The jury led by cinematographer-filmmaker Madhu Ambat handpicked the winners from 119 movies. Owing to the pandemic, the jury was divided into small groups to watch and analyze the movies in special screenings.
Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu bagged the Best Actor award for his performances in two films - Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikrithi. Lijo Jose Pellissery was awarded the Best Director award for his critically acclaimed and hard-hitting film, Jalikattu. Anna Ben and Nivin Pauly won special Jury Mention awards for their performances in Helen and Moothon, respectively. Fahadh Faasil was awarded the Best Character Actor for his performances in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights.
Here is the list of complete winners:
Best Film – Vasanthi
Second Best Film – Kenjira
Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikrithi
Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu
Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Children’s Film – Nani
Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi
Best Screenplay (Adapted): PS Rafeeque, Thottapan
Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam
Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani
Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25
Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad
Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan
Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq
Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira
Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan
