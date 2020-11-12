Sections
Acharya shooting resumes without Chiranjeevi as he tests positive for Covid-19

The team of upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have decided to go ahead with their shooting schedule. Chiranjeevi had to opt out of the current schedule after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:04 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Chiranjeevi recently tested positive to Coronavirus.

The team of upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, resumed shooting on Monday without its lead actor Chiranjeevi after he revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has currently home quarantined himself.

Chiranjeevi was all set to join the sets on Monday. As part of safety protocol before joining the sets of Acharya, he underwent testing and was declared positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to reveal the news.

“Took a test for Covid before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last five days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

 



As per a report by Times of India, the makers of Acharya went ahead and resumed shooting on Monday in the absence of Chiranjeevi. As per the report, director Siva has decided to shoot all those scenes which do not require Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles in the film, which marks his maiden collaboration with Koratala Siva. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

