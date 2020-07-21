Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Aishwarya Arjun informed fans via Instagram that she had tested positive. This comes days after her cousin and actor, Dhruva Sarja, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:35 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Actor Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of veteran actor Arjun Sarja.

Tamil actor Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of popular star Arjun Sarja, has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Instagram to announce the news.

“I have recently been tested positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care,” read her post.

Aishwarya, who made her acting debut a few years ago with Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai, was last seen in Kannada film Prema Baraha.

It’s worth mentioning that last week Aishwarya’s cousin actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. “My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalized. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe (sic),” wrote Dhruva on his Twitter account.



Also read: Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Someone is concerned about our bills, so much respect for our B grade struggle’

Dhruva and Prerana, who were in a long relationship, got married last November. Younger brother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva made his acting debut with 2012 Kannada film Addhuri. He has also starred in films such as Bahaddur and Bharjari.

He currently awaits the release of Kannada film Pogaru, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film was supposed to release in March but was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check at HT Portal
Jul 21, 2020 12:37 IST
Actor Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for coronavirus
Jul 21, 2020 12:35 IST
Oxytocin, the ‘love hormone’, could be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease
Jul 21, 2020 12:29 IST
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan class 12 arts result at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 21, 2020 12:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.