Actor Khushbu Sundar undergoes minor eye surgery, to be inactive on social media

Actor Khushbhu Sundar has revealed she has gone under the knife for her eye and will be inactive on social media for a while. In a tweet on Wednesday night, Khushbu shared a picture with one eye covered in a band-aid. Revealing that it’s a minor surgery, she said she will be inactive on social media.

Khushbu wrote, “Hi friends, will be inactive for a while as I had to go under a knife for my eye this morning. Promise to be back soon. Take care, wear a mask if heading out and maintain a distance (sic).”

Khushbhu, who is all set to make a comeback to acting with Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, recently opened up on her experience with depression.

In June, in a series of tweets, she opened up about dealing with depression in her own life and how she even considered ending everything. She said she overcame that phase and isn’t afraid of failing.

A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide after allegedly battling depression for months, Khushbhu opened up on how she dealt with depression. “Everyone goes through upheaval and depression. I would be lying if I say I haven’t. I did and wanted to end it all. But I fought the demons in my head bcoz I wanted to prove I am stronger than them. Stronger than those who wanted to fail me. Stronger than those who waited for my end,” she tweeted.

She added that her life came to a standstill. “I couldn’t see the end of the tunnel. It was dark and scary. Or I loved wearing a blindfold as I was selfish not to see the problems. Thought easiest way would be to sleep, forever. But my grit pulled me through. My friends were my angels.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were ‘in love’ during Kedarnath, she broke up with him post Sonchiriya failure: Samuel Haokip

Khushbu wrote that she didn’t want to let go of her precious life, especially to someone who played with her mind. “I struggled to see the silver lining, a ray of light, a hope, a chance? Why should I let all go away is what I said to myself and came back. And here I am,” she added.

“I do not fear failure. I do not fear dark. I do not fear unknown force. I know I have come this far bcoz I had the guts to fight back. To wear my courage on my sleeves. To learn to turn every failure into success. To be able to jump over the hurdles and sprint to my winning point,” Khushbhu said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more