Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna upset over not being invited for meeting with Telangana CM

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has expressed utter disappointment over not being invited for the recent meeting held by members of Telugu film fraternity and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to discuss various issues pertaining to the film industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that has surfaced online, Balakrishna is seen expressing his frustration over not being invited for the meeting. “I was not invited to the meeting and I came to know about it from news reports. Did they meet to discuss the distribution of lands in Hyderabad? They are doing real estate business. Am I not part of the industry?” asked Balakrishna.

Last week, Telugu industry bigwigs such as actors Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and producer Dil Raju met chief minister KCR to discuss the road ahead.

A producer on the condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times that KCR responded to the demands positively. “In the meeting, it was decided that post-production work on films and TV serials will begin immediately in a phased manner. The decided that film shooting can begin from June; however, it will be done with lot of restrictions. The decision of reopening theatres will be taken after a review,” he said.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna’s distasteful comment has drawn strong criticism from Chiranjeevi’s brother actor Naga Babu. He has demanded an apology from Balakrishna. “Balakrishna’s comments are definitely not in good taste. The way he described the meeting as a real estate business deal is strongly offensive. By doing this, he has disrespected the Telangana government and the film industry. He should know his limits and apologise for defaming their efforts,” said Naga Babu in a video message posted on Youtube.

If everything goes as planned, the Telugu industry is hopeful of resuming film shooting from June. In his recent interview, Chiranjeevi said the industry will bounce back strongly.

