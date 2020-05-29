Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna upset over not being invited for meeting with Telangana CM

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna upset over not being invited for meeting with Telangana CM

In a video that has surfaced online, Nandumuri Balakrishna is seen expressing his frustration over not being invited for the meeting.

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:26 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Nandamuri Balakrishna was not part of the recent meeting of Telugu film industry bigwigs with Telangana chief minister.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has expressed utter disappointment over not being invited for the recent meeting held by members of Telugu film fraternity and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to discuss various issues pertaining to the film industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that has surfaced online, Balakrishna is seen expressing his frustration over not being invited for the meeting. “I was not invited to the meeting and I came to know about it from news reports. Did they meet to discuss the distribution of lands in Hyderabad? They are doing real estate business. Am I not part of the industry?” asked Balakrishna.

Last week, Telugu industry bigwigs such as actors Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and producer Dil Raju met chief minister KCR to discuss the road ahead.

A producer on the condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times that KCR responded to the demands positively. “In the meeting, it was decided that post-production work on films and TV serials will begin immediately in a phased manner. The decided that film shooting can begin from June; however, it will be done with lot of restrictions. The decision of reopening theatres will be taken after a review,” he said.



Also read: Marvel superfan arranges every MCU scene in chronological order, loses his mind, goes viral: ‘Took a global pandemic’

Meanwhile, Balakrishna’s distasteful comment has drawn strong criticism from Chiranjeevi’s brother actor Naga Babu. He has demanded an apology from Balakrishna. “Balakrishna’s comments are definitely not in good taste. The way he described the meeting as a real estate business deal is strongly offensive. By doing this, he has disrespected the Telangana government and the film industry. He should know his limits and apologise for defaming their efforts,” said Naga Babu in a video message posted on Youtube.

If everything goes as planned, the Telugu industry is hopeful of resuming film shooting from June. In his recent interview, Chiranjeevi said the industry will bounce back strongly.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dortmund’s Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season
May 29, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Strived to bring a positive change’: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Ajit Jogi
May 29, 2020 18:56 IST
Lockdown should be extended beyond May 31: Haryana minister Anil Vij
May 29, 2020 18:56 IST
Instagram Star Alii Muhammed lost some weight and gained a career
May 29, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.