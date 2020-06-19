Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Niharika Konidela teases fans with pictures of would-be husband

Actor Niharika Konidela teases fans with pictures of would-be husband

Actor Niharika Konidela, who is the sister of another Telugu actor Varun Tej, shared pictures with her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. See pictures here.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:24 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Niharika Konedela shared pictures with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Actor Niharika Konidela, who has worked in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, has teased fans by sharing pictures of her would-be husband on her Instagram page. Niharika is the sister of actor Varun Tej.

In two different posts, Niharika shared pictures with her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who happens to be the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police (IG), J Prabhakar Rao.

 

 



Talking to Times of India, Niharika said: “Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. We are not engaged officially yet and my social media post was to just officially announce that I’m taken. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now.”

Also read: Sonu Nigam on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry’

Niharika with Chaitanya.

Apparently, the couple will get engaged in August. However, she hasn’t officially revealed any information yet on her engagement. “I can’t reveal much right now but I hope this is the start of a wonderful new journey. This has been the only silver lining during these tough times,” she added.

As per the report, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika recently ventured into production with a web series; however, its details are yet to be officially announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

High drama at Ludhiana’s Chhawani Mohalla as residents demand lifting of containment restrictions
Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Lord of the Rings actor Ian Holm dies at 88
Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Kirti Kulhari: ‘You start taking burden of how people see you’
Jun 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Oh, to step out into the city with more hope than worry!
Jun 19, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.