Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, escapes unhurt

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday revealed that she met with an accident when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. Sharing the picture of her rammed her on her Twitter page; she wrote she’s safe by God’s grace.

“Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur. A tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yaatrai. Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen (sic),” Khushbu wrote.

Khushbu, who recently joined the BJP, further clarified that her vehicle was travelling in the right lane and it was the tanker that rammed into them.

In a tweet, Khushbu said, “Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play (sic).”

Khushbu thanked everyone for their wishes and concern. “Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe and continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai (sic),” she added.

