Home / Regional Movies / Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, escapes unhurt

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, escapes unhurt

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to share details of her road accident. She clarified that her car was in the right lane, while a tanker rammed into her vehicle.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 11:55 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Khushbu Sundar, who recently joined the BJP, shared pictures of her badly damaged car.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday revealed that she met with an accident when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. Sharing the picture of her rammed her on her Twitter page; she wrote she’s safe by God’s grace.

“Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur. A tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yaatrai. Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen (sic),” Khushbu wrote.

 

Khushbu, who recently joined the BJP, further clarified that her vehicle was travelling in the right lane and it was the tanker that rammed into them.

In a tweet, Khushbu said, “Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play (sic).”

Also read: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up and fans can’t get over it, see pics

Khushbu thanked everyone for their wishes and concern. “Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe and continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai (sic),” she added.

