Actor Prithviraj acquires Kerala distribution rights of KGF: Chapter 2

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed that he has acquired the Kerala distribution rights for upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF: Chapter 2, which will hit the screens this summer. The film will be released via Prithviraj’s home banner, Prithviraj Productions.

Prithviraj took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “I’m a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale Films were among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you... I too am waiting to see Rocky’s take unfold (sic).”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second part in the KGF franchise is gearing up for release this summer. The makers are all set to unveil the teaser of the second part on January 8 on the occasion of actor Yash’s birthday.

The team recently completed filming the final schedule which included a major action sequence. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

