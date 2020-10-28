Actor Prithviraj tests negative for Covid-19, will remain in isolation for another week as precaution

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago, has announced he has tested negative for the virus but confirmed he will stay in isolation for one more week just to be sure of his condition.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. The film’s director Dijo Jose and many of the crew members have also tested positive for Covid-19. It was after the crew members tested positive that Prithviraj decided to get himself tested.

Sharing his latest test report on his twitter page, Prithviraj wrote: “Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern (sic).”

In Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj will be seen in a cameo. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Sharing the news, Prithviraj had tweeted: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!”

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him.

To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter