Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Sonu Sood felicitated on the sets of Telugu film Acharya, see pics

Actor Sonu Sood felicitated on the sets of Telugu film Acharya, see pics

Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic has won him applause from far and wide, the latest being the team of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:12 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood won praise for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Actor Sonu Sood was on Saturday felicitated on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film Acharya for all the humanitarian work he did during the pandemic. Actor Tanikella Bharani and director Koratala Siva felicitated Sonu on behalf of the entire team.

In a video that has surfaced online from the film set, Bharani is seen talking about Sonu Sood’s exemplary work for the needy during this pandemic.

 

He said in the video that a lot of people have money but it took a lot of heart to use it to help someone in dire need. As Bharani appreciated Sonu’s goodwill, one could hear the entire unit applauding him for what he’s been doing in this lockdown.



Sonu Sood with Acharya’s team.

Sonu Sood is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in a dual role. The project marked Chiranjeevi’s maiden collaboration with director Koratala Siva.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys tea-time with father in Virat Kohli’s absence, refuses to crop him out of photo despite his request

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

Aaditya Thackeray slams opposition, says ‘parties indulge in politics, we focus on work’
Nov 21, 2020 15:24 IST
NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana
Nov 21, 2020 15:17 IST
Pak opposition warns of ‘street battles’ if force used to stop rally
Nov 21, 2020 15:13 IST
Actor Sonu Sood felicitated on the sets of Telugu film Acharya, see pics
Nov 21, 2020 15:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.