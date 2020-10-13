Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health deteriorates, put on ventilator

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been put on ventilator after his health deteriorated. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner tested positive for Covid-19 on October 6 and has been hospitalised at a Kolkata hospital since then.

On Monday, he had a new onset fever which has become a matter of concern for his doctors. A team of 15 doctors are overseeing Chatterjee at the hospital. He had to be shifted to the ITU after his condition worsened on Friday evening. The Padma Bhushan winner is also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“His neurological condition is as before, just like it was 48 hours ago. He is barely arousable, drowsy, very jittery and confused,” a doctor said Monday. “We are still very hopeful because most of his organs are functioning normally and the corona part is also not very severe,” he said adding an MRI conducted on him earlier in the day does not show any structural defect.

On October 6, his Poulami Bose had said, “He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities.”