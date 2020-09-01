Actor Vidyullekha Raman gets engaged to entrepreneur Sanjay, see pics

Actor Vidyullekha Raman, who is popular for playing comic roles in Telugu and Tamil films, got engaged to entrepreneur and fitness consultant Sanjay on Monday. She took to Instagram to share pictures from her roka ceremony.

Sanjay runs Keto Chennai, a store that specializes in selling keto and vegan gourmet products. “We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come,” Vidyu posted.

Vidyu made her acting debut with Gautham Menon’s 2012 Tamil film Neethaane En Ponvasantham, starring Jiiva and Samantha Akkineni. She went on to star in over 30 films across Telugu and Tamil industries over the last eight years.

Trolled mercilessly over the last few years for her weight, Vidyu recently shared pictures of her transformation.

In a recent post on her Instagram, she wrote: “The Vidyu today is lighter on her feet, healthier, happier and has a better relationship with food and exercise. I love the girl on the left because she didn’t care what others thought of her but I love the girl on the right a lot more as she prioritized her health before anything else! I lost weight to prove a point to myself that I can achieve anything I set my mind on. Focus on YOU. Focus on your HEALTH,” read her message.

