Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Vishwak Sen to star in Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule

Actor Vishwak Sen to star in Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule

While Vishwak Sen will play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, Tharun Bhascker will take care of the dialogues.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:56 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vishwak Sen starred in hit Telugu film Hit this year.

Actor Vishwak Sen will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, it was announced on Monday. In an instagram post, Vishwak shared writer-filmmaker Tharun Bhascker’s post that revealed key details about the Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule. Bhascker confirmed that the two are coming together for the remake.

While Vishwak will play the lead role in the remake, Bhascker will take care of the dialogues. It is yet unknown who will direct the project. Vijay Sethupathi might reprise his own role from the original.

Released earlier this year, Oh My Kadavule has been directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing the God in a cameo role.

Oh My Kadavule is centred on Ashok Selvan, who is given another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman.



On Sunday, Mahesh Babu heaped praise on Oh My Kadavule, calling it a brilliantly written and directed film.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut’s accusations: I refuse to be bitter and take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta

Reacting to Mahesh’s appreciative tweet, the team couldn’t contain their excitement. Director Ashwath thanked Mahesh Babu for the appreciation. “Sir! Oh My God! You made my day. From being your fan to get such words from you is like. Mind blocked sir (sic),” Ashwath tweeted.

Ritika Singh tweeted: “Oh My God! Is this for real? Thank you so much sir! This means a lot coming from you. What a day! (sic).”

Ashok Selvan tweeted: “Definitely my Oh My Kadavule moment. Thank you so much sir! Big fan. I’m literally dancing here (sic).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sanjana shares feelings on Dil Bechara trailer release day without Sushant
Jul 20, 2020 18:29 IST
Indian book readers are spending more time on reading than before
Jul 20, 2020 18:25 IST
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
Jul 20, 2020 18:28 IST
Doggo plays volleyball with humans on beach, ‘amazing player’ say netizens
Jul 20, 2020 18:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.