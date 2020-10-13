Actors Arya, Vishal to reunite for Anand Shankar’s next Tamil film

Actors Arya and Vishal are joining hands for the second time after a hiatus of nine years for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film which will be helmed by Anand Shankar. On Tuesday, Anand took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he’s powered up.

“As we get back to work, I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer @vinod_offl (sic),” Anand tweeted.

As per Times of India report, while Vishal plays the protagonist, Arya will be seen playing the baddie. The report further added that Mirnalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie, which will go on the floors later this month.

The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. This will be Anand’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA.

Meanwhile, Arya is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming boxing-based film, Salpetta. Arya has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character. Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, is expected to resume soon.

He also awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan. Vishal, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil action flick, Chakra. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

