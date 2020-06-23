Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya’s Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum to release on July 3, makers promise a visual treat

Actors Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer upcoming Malayalam romantic drama Sufiyum Sujatayum will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on July 3. The makers have promised that the film will offer a visual treat.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the film marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam cinema after 13 years. She had previously acted in 2006 Malayalam film, Prajapathi. It will be the first mainstream Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. Vijay Babu has produced the film under the banner Friday Film House.

The film has been shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The music has been composed by M Jayachandran. Hari Narayan have penned the lyrics while the songs have been sung by Sudeep Palanad.

Meanwhile, few more Malayalam films may also have a direct OTT release as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Fahadh Faasil and filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan are joining hands for the third time for a project, titled See You Soon, which will be entirely shot on an iPhone. The shoot for the film began on Sunday at Fahadh’s flat in Kochi.

Also read: ‘Beating daddy up, my strong girl’: Neha Dhupia shares video of daughter Mehr waking up Angad Bedi

Having already worked together in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Take-Off and upcoming film Malik, Fahadh and Mahesh have joined hands for the third time. “It’s not a film per se. It’s a small exercise we are doing among friends on the iPhone to check if we can come up with a new format. We are shooting in Fahadh’s flat,” Mahesh told Times of India.

It will reportedly be a 60-65 minute long film and is being made for a leading OTT platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more