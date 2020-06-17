Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Aditi Rao Hydari makes singing debut with Tamil film Jail, touched by love for the song

Aditi Rao Hydari makes singing debut with Tamil film Jail, touched by love for the song

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari sang a song for her upcoming film Jail and it’s earning her big praise.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:31 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Aditi Rao Hydari has sung a song for Jail.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has made her singing debut with upcoming Tamil film Jail, is thrilled by the response for the track. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans for the overwhelming love for the song. The song titled Kaathodu Kaathanen also features vocals by Dhanush. It has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who also plays the lead in the film.

“Firsts are always special! Thank you GV Prakash for literally forcing me to sing this. Thank you Dhanush for singing this with me. Thank you all for the love & making this trend #1 for so long. Keep it coming. Means the world (sic),” Aditi tweeted.

 

Aditi had displayed her singing prowess at a Tamil singing competition as a guest. She sang the song Vaan Varuvaan from her Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. National award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan returns to direction after four years with Jail, which also stars Abarnathi, Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu and Gautam Gulati among others.



The first look poster and title of the film were unveiled two years ago. Going by the posters, it looks like Prakash plays someone locked up and the story will follow events that lead to his arrest.

Also read: Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra comments on outpouring of love for Sushant Singh Rajput

Reportedly, Balan had planned this project with some other hero but when things didn’t work out as planned, he roped in Prakash, who was thrilled to be part of this project. Prakash and Balan had worked together over a decade ago in latter’s National award-winning Tamil film Veyyil, which had music by Prakash.

Jail was slated for release in April. However, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are planning to release it as soon as theatres reopen in the next few months.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka can’t decide to admire this act or call it stupid. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 15:28 IST
MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital
Jun 17, 2020 15:26 IST
‘Reassurance to cricketers’: Pathan hails Ganguly’s statement on IPL 2020
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.