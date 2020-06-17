Aditi Rao Hydari makes singing debut with Tamil film Jail, touched by love for the song

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has made her singing debut with upcoming Tamil film Jail, is thrilled by the response for the track. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans for the overwhelming love for the song. The song titled Kaathodu Kaathanen also features vocals by Dhanush. It has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who also plays the lead in the film.

“Firsts are always special! Thank you GV Prakash for literally forcing me to sing this. Thank you Dhanush for singing this with me. Thank you all for the love & making this trend #1 for so long. Keep it coming. Means the world (sic),” Aditi tweeted.

Aditi had displayed her singing prowess at a Tamil singing competition as a guest. She sang the song Vaan Varuvaan from her Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. National award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan returns to direction after four years with Jail, which also stars Abarnathi, Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu and Gautam Gulati among others.

The first look poster and title of the film were unveiled two years ago. Going by the posters, it looks like Prakash plays someone locked up and the story will follow events that lead to his arrest.

Reportedly, Balan had planned this project with some other hero but when things didn’t work out as planned, he roped in Prakash, who was thrilled to be part of this project. Prakash and Balan had worked together over a decade ago in latter’s National award-winning Tamil film Veyyil, which had music by Prakash.

Jail was slated for release in April. However, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are planning to release it as soon as theatres reopen in the next few months.

