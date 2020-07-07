After Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Malayalam film Kappela to be remade in Telugu

Sections
Sithara Entertainments has bagged the Telugu remake rights of rights of Malayalam romantic thriller, Kappela.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:41 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Kappela stars Anna Ben and Roshan Mathews in lead roles.

Sithara Entertainments, which recently bagged the Telugu remake rights of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has also snapped the remake rights of Malayalam romantic thriller, Kappela. The publicist of the production house confirmed the news to Hindustan Times.

“Yes, the remake rights of Kappela have been snapped by Sithara Entertainments,” he said. Vishnu Venu, the producer of Kappela, also confirmed the news via a recent Facebook post.

“Announcing happy news! Kappela is to be remade in Telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from Malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success! (sic).”

Directed by Muhammad Musthafa, Kappela begins as a sweet romance and beautifully transitions into a thriller built on deception and judgment. The film takes the usual representation of good and evil and turns it on its head.



The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix India, stars Anna Ben, Roshan Mathews of Choked fame and Srinath Bhasi in lead roles.

The casting for both the remakes of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kappela are yet to be finalised. However, rumour mills suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati will star in the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Directed by Sachy, the film tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

The film, which has emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads.

