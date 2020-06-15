After Penguin, three more Tamil films are headed for direct OTT release

Producer JSK Satish Kumar has revealed he is releasing three of his upcoming Tamil projects – Sriya Reddy starrer Andava Kaanom, Arun Vijay’s long-delayed Vaa Deal and Priyanka Upendra’s Mummy Save Me - directly on OTT platforms soon.

Satish told Hindustan Times that he will soon announce the release dates of these films. “We are happy to release three of our films directly on OTT platforms. More details about the release of these projects will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, we are also commencing work on three big Tamil films. Cast and crew details of these projects will be revealed soon,” he said.

After Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, more Tamil producers have expressed interest to explore releasing on OTT platforms.

Penguin will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime this week. It will be the second mainstream Tamil film after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to directly opt for OTT release, bypassing theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster features Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. It was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Penguin, directed by Eeshwar Karthic, also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, the film has music by Santosh Narayanan.

Also read: ‘You are now I hope at peace’: Arjun Kapoor shares last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput

On the career front, Keerthy also awaits the release of her Telugu film Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more