Sections
Home / Regional Movies / After Penguin, three more Tamil films are headed for direct OTT release

After Penguin, three more Tamil films are headed for direct OTT release

After Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, three more Tamil films will head straight to OTT platforms, producer SK Satish Kumar has said.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:18 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Three Tamil film will have a direct OTT release.

Producer JSK Satish Kumar has revealed he is releasing three of his upcoming Tamil projects – Sriya Reddy starrer Andava Kaanom, Arun Vijay’s long-delayed Vaa Deal and Priyanka Upendra’s Mummy Save Me - directly on OTT platforms soon.

Satish told Hindustan Times that he will soon announce the release dates of these films. “We are happy to release three of our films directly on OTT platforms. More details about the release of these projects will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, we are also commencing work on three big Tamil films. Cast and crew details of these projects will be revealed soon,” he said.

After Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, more Tamil producers have expressed interest to explore releasing on OTT platforms.

Penguin will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime this week. It will be the second mainstream Tamil film after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to directly opt for OTT release, bypassing theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The first look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster features Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. It was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Penguin, directed by Eeshwar Karthic, also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, the film has music by Santosh Narayanan.

Also read: ‘You are now I hope at peace’: Arjun Kapoor shares last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput

On the career front, Keerthy also awaits the release of her Telugu film Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kitty pleads and begs human to let it go… from taking a bath. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 17:48 IST
Woman drowns two kids after quarrel with drunken husband in Telangana: Cops
Jun 15, 2020 17:43 IST
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
Jun 15, 2020 17:47 IST
Won’t force Class 10, 12 students to appear for exams: CISCE to Bombay HC
Jun 15, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.