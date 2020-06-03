Sections
Home / Regional Movies / After Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Tamil film Andhaghaaram may have direct OTT release

After Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Tamil film Andhaghaaram may have direct OTT release

Tamil thriller Andhaghaaram is said to be a cat-and-mouse thriller between the lead characters played by Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:44 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Andhaghaaram stars Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan in lead roles.

Upcoming Tamil thriller Andhaghaaram, which is being presented by popular filmmaker Atlee, is most likely going to be the third Tamil mainstream film to have direct OTT release. Reports have emerged that Andhaghaaram, which has been directed by Vignarajan, has been snapped by Netflix for an exclusive worldwide release.

As per Cinema Express report, the film is expected to land on Netflix soon. However, an official announcement about the film’s direct-OTT release is yet to be made.

The film’s trailer was unveiled in April. Going by the trailer, the film looks like a cat-and-mouse thriller between the lead characters played by Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan. There’s also a hint of supernatural element in the trailer.

The film features Vinoth playing a blind character. He said his character won’t make audiences empathetic towards him. “I may be playing a blind character but it won’t make audiences empathetic. It’s an exciting role and quite different from how blind characters are usually portrayed in Indian cinema. The blindness is just a disability here,” Vinoth had told Hindustan Times.



“What’s really interesting about the role is that it has a pivotal part to play in the story. I feel audiences will be so engrossed in the film that they’ll ignore the fact that I actually play a blind role,” he said.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment, reveals his response ‘he is your uncle, can’t do this’: report

Vinoth had to do his homework to pull off the role. Last seen in a strong negative lead in Tamil thriller Vidiyum Munn, Vinoth says his character in Andhaghaaram is “totally different from what I’ve played in my last film. It’s very positive and you’d be surprised with the importance that’s given to it in the story”.

The film’s story, as per Vinoth, revolves around three protagonists from different time periods, but there’s a common element that connects them all.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IB staffer Ankit Sharma, killed in Delhi riots, was stabbed 51 times: Police chargesheet
Jun 03, 2020 15:03 IST
Bengaluru duo arrested for selling fake insurance, registration papers
Jun 03, 2020 14:59 IST
We are ONE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins protests over Floyd’s death
Jun 03, 2020 14:59 IST
Shakti Arora: Actors are now surviving through social media
Jun 03, 2020 14:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.