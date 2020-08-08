Sections
Air India plane crash in Kerala: Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun mourn loss of life, pay condolences

Air India plane crash in Kerala: Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun mourn loss of life, pay condolences

Many big names from the south Indian film industries took to Twitter to express their anguish at the loss of life after the Air India plane crash in Kozhikode on Friday.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:50 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Wreckage of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday. (PTI)

Several southern film celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun and Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to mourn the loss of lives after an Air India plane crashed in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday.

Kamal Haasan wrote: “Condolences to the families who lost their members in the Kozhikode crash. Best wishes to those recovering in Hospitals. Kudos to the citizens of Calicut and the under-equipped staff of the airport. More strength to the already overworked medical professionals of Kerala (sic).”

 

Allu Arjun tweeted: “Very tragic plane accident in Kerala. Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised. May the soul of the passed rest in peace. Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest (sic).”



 

 

Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress ! Really frightening news all around (sic).”

 

Kalyani Priyadarshan tweeted: “Just the worst possible news. Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones... Just... can’t believe this is real (sic).”

 

Pragya Jaiswal wrote: “Shocked and saddened to know about the plane crash in Kozhikode..My heartfelt condolences to the people who lost their dear ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured (sic).”

 

 

Also read: Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted: “And another heartbreaking news of #AirIndiaCrash at #Kozhikode airport. Such an unfortunate tragedy. Condolences to the families of the deceased (sic).”

