Ajay Devgn plays mentor of Jr NTR, Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR

In RRR, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a cameo. It is believed that Ajay decided to work in the movie free of cost as he shares great friendship with SS Rajamouli.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:02 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Ajay Devgn with RRR’s core team including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a freedom fighter and the mentor of the characters essayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, RRR. As per Cinema Express report, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a nationalist and also as the duo’s mentor in the film. He appears in the flashback sequences.

In RRR, Ajay will be seen playing a cameo. It is believed that Ajay decided to work in the movie free of cost as he shares great friendship with Rajamouli and has been previously associated with the latter’s film Eega in which he had done voice-over for the Hindi dubbed version.

This project will mark Devgn’s south debut. Shriya Saran has been signed as his pair. The pair reunites after working together in Drishyam.

The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. In the film, it is rumoured that Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.



In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actress has been paired with NTR.

RRR will be released worldwide on January 8, 2021 in ten Indian languages. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

