Ajith’s latest pics from the sets of his upcoming film Valimai go viral

Actor Ajith’s latest pictures from the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Valimai have gone viral on social media after they surfaced online. In the pictures, Ajith can be seen posing for pictures with some fans and he seems to have lost some weight.

Sporting a clean shaven look, Ajith looks extremely fit and dapper in these pictures and his fans can’t stop going gaga over his look.

Being directed by Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi as the leading lady. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor, who has reunited with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai. The film stars Karthikeya as the antagonist.

Ajith has finally joined the sets since his injury on the sets in February while shooting a bike sequence. “Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor,” a source had said.

In a recent award ceremony, Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Originally planned as a big release for Diwali 2020, the project is likely to hit the screens next year during a big festival weekend.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Ajith will team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara next for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

