Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Akhil Akkineni’s new project announced, to team up with Surender Reddy

Akhil Akkineni’s new project announced, to team up with Surender Reddy

The project, which will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, marks the maiden collaboration of Surender Reddy and Akhil Akkineni. The actor will be next seen on screen in Most Eligible Bachelor.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:01 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Akhil Akkineni will be seen next in Most Eligible Bachelor.

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he will be teaming up with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next yet-untitled Telugu project. Akhil took to Twitter to make the announcement and he said this film is extremely special to him.

“It’s time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way (sic),” Akhil tweeted.

 

The project, which will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, marks the maiden collaboration of Surender Reddy and Akhil. Vakkantham Vamsi, a popular collaborator with Surender, will handle the story and screenplay. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.



Akhil will be next seen on screen in Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB). Being directed by Bhaskar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, who is teaming up with Akhil for the first time. The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, MEB has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akhil has pinned high hopes on this project. Desperate for a hit, the actor wants to prove himself badly after delivering back-to-back duds.

There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but once again these were merely rumours that are yet to be verified.

Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen videos recorded by Rhea Chakraborty go viral. Watch

Akhil was last seen on screen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box-office. Despite showing a lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account.

Meanwhile, Surender Reddy, who last directed Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will team up with Pawan Kalyan soon. The project was announced on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday earlier this month. However, it won’t take off this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Sep 09, 2020 16:35 IST
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Sep 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Swara says CBI, ED should probe ‘really serious cases’ instead of Rhea
Sep 09, 2020 17:21 IST
Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse inside Akshay Kumar’s ‘small’ birthday party’
Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Kangana Ranaut warns Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Your pride will crumble now’
Sep 09, 2020 17:25 IST
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.