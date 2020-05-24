Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun reveals his favourite Hindi films, has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander ‘more than 20 times’

Allu Arjun reveals his favourite Hindi films, has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander ‘more than 20 times’

Allu Arjun talks about his favourite Hindi films and says he has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander more than 20 times.

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Allu Arjun reveals his fav Hindi films.

Actor Allu Arjun has revealed the Hindi films he loves and the list includes Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s movies. Speaking with BollywoodHungama in an interview, Allu Arjun said, “I love Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. It is one of my favourite films. I think I have watched it more than 20 times. DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge). I think I have watched it multiple times and it still has that magic whenever I watch it. Personally, I think I have watched Gully Boy 3-4 times, because I personally like a lot of rap and it is a very original Indian rap.” Asked to describe himself, the actor said, “Similing, stylish and happy.”

Also read: Betaal review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix zombie show is dead on arrival

Allu Arjun decided to take a break after the box office debacle of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. He did not sign new films for almost two years but made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The film earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Allu Arjun will commence shooting for Pushpa once the lockdown ends. In a recent media interaction, he revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

Talking about the Telugu film industry, Allu had said in an interview, “Every industry has two strands - commercial and parallel. These streams are interdependent and draw from each other in terms of actors and technicians. In the last decade, parallel cinema in Telugu films has grown. The best example would be Mahanati (based on legendary actor Savithri). It’s not a typical commercial film. But it won three National awards. Baahubali, a commercial film, had great content. These two films are classic examples of the blend.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions for next five days
May 24, 2020 19:29 IST
Deepika plant kisses on Ranveer Singh’s ‘world’s most squishable face’
May 24, 2020 19:29 IST
On Eid, Kashmiris in quarantine centres miss home celebrations
May 24, 2020 19:27 IST
With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.