Allu Arjun’s family announces new studio to celebrate the legacy of Allu Ramalingiah

Actor Allu Arjun on Thursday announced that his family has begun work on Allu Studio which has been announced to commemorate the 99th birth anniversary of actor Allu Ramalingiah. The studio is being constructed to celebrate the legacy of the legendary actor.

Arjun shared a note on the commencement of the studio. The post read: “1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Sri Allu Ramalingiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family has inaugurated the construction work of Allu Studios. Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory.”

Arjun along with his father and brothers inaugurated the commencement of Allu Studios. He shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony.

On the career front, Arjun will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

Allu Arjun with family at friends at the event where the announcement was made.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. It is being directed by Sukumar, who has joined hands with Allu Arjun for the third time.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. It is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma) and how he reunites with his real parents after 25 years.

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

