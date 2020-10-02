Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun’s family announces new studio to celebrate the legacy of Allu Ramalingiah

Allu Arjun’s family announces new studio to celebrate the legacy of Allu Ramalingiah

Actor Allu Arjun and his entire family came together to announce the commencement of work on a studio in memory of veteran Telugu actor Allu Ramalingiah. Allu Arjun is his grandson.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:02 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Allu Arjun is the grandson of veteran Telugu actor Allu Ramalingiah.

Actor Allu Arjun on Thursday announced that his family has begun work on Allu Studio which has been announced to commemorate the 99th birth anniversary of actor Allu Ramalingiah. The studio is being constructed to celebrate the legacy of the legendary actor.

Arjun shared a note on the commencement of the studio. The post read: “1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Sri Allu Ramalingiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family has inaugurated the construction work of Allu Studios. Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory.”

Arjun along with his father and brothers inaugurated the commencement of Allu Studios. He shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony.

On the career front, Arjun will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.



Allu Arjun with family at friends at the event where the announcement was made.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. It is being directed by Sukumar, who has joined hands with Allu Arjun for the third time.

Also read: An actor who used to be a supermodel is ‘mastermind’ of Bollywood drugs nexus: report

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. It is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma) and how he reunites with his real parents after 25 years.

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:12 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Oct 02, 2020 15:53 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Positivity rate in rural Pune down by 5.20 per cent in September
Oct 02, 2020 16:07 IST
Hathras gangrape: Dalits won’t get justice in UP, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
Oct 02, 2020 16:06 IST
Alex Michaelides and Jay Shetty dominate the bestseller list this week
Oct 02, 2020 16:04 IST
‘He is India’s Mr 360’: Bangar’s huge compliment to India batsman
Oct 02, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.