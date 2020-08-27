Allu Arjun’s new look with curly hair goes viral, see pics

Actor Allu Arjun’s new pictures, sporting a completely new look with curled hair, surfaced online and soon went viral. Fans have started to wonder if this is going to be his look for his upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa.

Arjun’s look slightly resembles a young Sachin Tendulkar, who once had thick curly hair. The shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is expected to commence soon. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

Allu Arjun’s new look pictures.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. It is being directed by Sukumar, who has joined hands with Allu Arjun for the third time.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput felt ‘claustrophobic’ in flights with this video

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. It is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma) and how he reunites with his real parents after 25 years.

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more