Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun’s new look with curly hair goes viral, see pics

Allu Arjun’s new look with curly hair goes viral, see pics

New pictures of actor Allu Arjun have gone viral on internet. In them he sports a new curly hair look. Fans have since been speculating that it is for his upcoming film, Pushpa.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:27 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy and friends.

Actor Allu Arjun’s new pictures, sporting a completely new look with curled hair, surfaced online and soon went viral. Fans have started to wonder if this is going to be his look for his upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa.

Arjun’s look slightly resembles a young Sachin Tendulkar, who once had thick curly hair. The shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is expected to commence soon. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

Allu Arjun’s new look pictures.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. It is being directed by Sukumar, who has joined hands with Allu Arjun for the third time.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput felt ‘claustrophobic’ in flights with this video



Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. It is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma) and how he reunites with his real parents after 25 years.



The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plane flies through Hurricane Laura, captures rape images from inside
Aug 27, 2020 15:27 IST
Allu Arjun’s new look with curly hair goes viral, see pics
Aug 27, 2020 15:27 IST
Akashdeep Singh delighted to get Arjuna award
Aug 27, 2020 15:26 IST
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Aug 27, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.