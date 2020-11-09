Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to commence shooting from Nov 10, watch announcement video

The shoot of Allu Arjun’s upcoming multilingual film Pushpa will commence from Tuesday, its makers revealed via a special video on Monday. The video which is a glimpse of the team getting ready for shoot confirms that after a long wait the filming begins from November 10.

As per recent reports, the filming begins in Vishakhapatnam where the team will be shooting in a specially erected set.

For the first time in his career, Arjun will be seen sporting a thick curled look for his character. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

It has so far been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

The makers had recently revealed that they’re spending a whopping Rs 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. The film marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

