Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun to team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for new Telugu project

Allu Arjun to team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for new Telugu project

Actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter to announce his next project with Koralata Siva. The untitled Telugu film is currently dubbed AA 21.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:20 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Allu Arjun made the announcement on social media.

Actor Allu Arjun will team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for his next yet-untitled Telugu film, its makers announced on Friday. The project is currently dubbed AA 21.

It will be the first time Arjun and Siva will be joining hands. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Sharing the news, Allu Arjun tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”

 



The cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The makers made the announcement with a poster which confirms that the film will release early 2022.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be next seen on screen in filmmaker Sukumar’s Pushpa, a forest-based thriller. The first look poster of Pushpa was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

While the makers of Pushpa are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

Pushpa will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody, says Afghan president
Jul 31, 2020 15:35 IST
Perez says he may have gotten virus in Mexico
Jul 31, 2020 15:35 IST
Renuka Shahane : There are producers who can’t sustain
Jul 31, 2020 15:30 IST
Dark Knight fan theory gives Ledger’s Joker the most plausible back story
Jul 31, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.