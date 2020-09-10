Anil Kapoor to play the antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: report

Actor Anil Kapoor is likely to play the antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, as per an India Today report. The project, due to go on the floors very soon, marks the maiden collaboration of filmmaker Parasuram and Mahesh Babu.

As per the report, Anil Kapoor has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. Director Parasuram has narrated the script to Anil Kapoor over a phone call and he was quite impressed with his character. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

It’s worth mentioning that the makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.

The project is expected to go on the floors post Dussehra and the makers are planning to shoot the first schedule in the US. Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse.

Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh returned to a set since the lockdown on Wednesday to shoot for an advertisement in Hyderabad. In a picture from the set that has surfaced online, he’s seen sporting slightly longer hair which could be for his upcoming project.

