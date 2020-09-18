Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 2

Actor Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer multilingual film Nishabdham will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 2, it was revealed on Friday. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote: “Your silence will protect you! Nishabdham on Prime, Oct 2 (sic).”

Last week, producer Kona Venkat ran a poll in which he asked people their opinion about watching the film on an OTT platform.Kona Venkat wrote, “R u ready for NISHABDAM on OTT? (sic).” Over 70 percent of the people voted for watching the film on an OTT platform.

The first look poster of Anushka Shetty’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled last September. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses through her art. In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her.

Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, Nishabdam will also release Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star R Madhavan in a crucial role.

