AR Rahman and Gautham Menon to reunite for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya reboot short film: report

According to a new report, AR Rahman and Gautham Menon are set to come together for a Tamil short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which is a reboot of the romantic hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:25 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

AR Rahman (L) and Gautham Vasudev Menon are coming together for a Tamil short film.

Composer AR Rahman and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon have reunited for upcoming Tamil short - Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn – a reboot of runaway romantic hit, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV), according to a new report.

The Times of India reports that Rahman has come on board to compose tunes for the short whose teaser was released last week.

Gautham and Trisha have joined hands again for the short film which will be released soon. The short is a reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, and as per the teaser released last week, it features Trisha reviving her most-loved on-screen avatar, Jessie.

Last week, Gautham took to Twitter to share the teaser. He wrote: “There’s hope and a short film coming soon! Here’s the link to the teaser.”



The teaser features Trisha talking to Karthik on the phone. It’s worth mentioning that Simbu played the character of Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. Trisha is seen encouraging Karthik on the phone. “Everything will be alright. Theatres will open soon. There’s Netflix and Amazon now. They’ll all come looking for you. They all want good content, right? Everything will be fine. You wait and see.”

The teaser ends with VTV’s signature tune. Gautham plans to release the short film soon. Upon the release of the teaser, Simbu’s fans on Twitter demanded that they want to see their star also feature in the short.

 

Also read | When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard called him to repay $100M favour: ‘Never heard from him’

Second teaser of the short is expected to be released this week. It is rumoured that the second teaser will feature Karthik on the other end of the line talking to Jessie.

On the career front, Gautham Menon awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Joshua. He also recently confirmed that he’s in talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Villayadu.

