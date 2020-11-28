Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Arishadvarga aims to bridge the commentary between mainstream and indie film, says director

Arishadvarga aims to bridge the commentary between mainstream and indie film, says director

The Kannada film Arishadvarga is a mystery thriller, directed by Arvind Kamath, which explores emotions such as lust, anger, love, greed, power, and jealousy among other vices.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times Chennai

Arishadvarga stars Avinash, Samyuktha Hornad, Nanda Gopal, Mahesh Bung and Anju Alva Naik in lead roles.

Director Arvind Kamath says his latest Kannada release Arishadvarga has tried to focus on relevant issues like misogyny, sexual deprivation, male prostitution and infertility, which are rarely touched upon in mainstream cinema.

The film, which had its world premiere at London Indian Film Festival in June 2019, followed it up with its Asian premiere at Singapore South Asian International Film Festival, released in cinemas on Friday.

As per a statement released by the makers, the film is a character-driven mystery thriller. It follows the life of an aspiring actor who doubles as an amateur gigolo. The actor accidentally opens the Pandora’s Box when he seeks out an anonymous client who has a surprise gift for him - a murder and a witness to his crime. It further added that it is a tale of lust, anger, love, greed, power, jealousy, mistaken identity and individual deficiencies.

 



As per Hindu theology, Arishadvargas are the six passions of mind or desire -- lust, anger, greed, attachment, pride and jealousy. The negative qualities that act as hindrances to a man, preventing him from attaining salvation.

In a statement, Arvind said: “Through trying to tell a story like Arishadvarga, my intention is to juxtapose the above myths, show a mirror to the classical myth of a hero and place a humble commentary that these six desires which ought to be fought, actually make us more human and are essential existential emotions which weave the fabric of humanity, far from being a hero which is a convenient escapism.”

He added through his film he has tried to focus on issues like misogyny, sexual deprivation, male prostitution and infertility. “Interwoven in this story is the ancient Hindu concept of ‘Niyoga’, which essentially provides recourse for women married to infertile men or seek motherhood post the death of their partners.”

Also read: Mookuthi Amman movie review: RJ Balaji, Nayanthara join hands for a perfect Diwali entertainer

“In the Kannada film industry, the prevailing concepts are for ‘mainstream masala, escapist films’. With Arishadvarga we have attempted to the bridge the much needed commentary between mainstream and an indie film,” he added.

The film stars Avinash, Samyuktha Hornad, Nanda Gopal, Mahesh Bung and Anju Alva Naik among others. It has music by Udit Haritas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Nov 28, 2020 15:20 IST
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Nov 28, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Nov 28, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Schools in Mizoram to remain closed till year end to prevent spread of Covid-19
Nov 28, 2020 16:29 IST
BKU (Ugrahan) firm on protest in heart of Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 16:29 IST
DDC polls are for local issues say voters in J&K’s Ganderbal
Nov 28, 2020 16:26 IST
Medical colleges in Himachal to reopen from December after over 8 months
Nov 28, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.