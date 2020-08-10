Arun Vijay to replace Suriya in Hari’s Aruvaa: report

Sections
Actor Arun Vijay is said to have replaced Suriya in the upcoming Tamil film Aruvaa, directed by Hari.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:55 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Arun Vijay has three other projects in the pipeline.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Arun Vijay is said to have replaced Suriya in upcoming Tamil rural action-drama Aruvaa, which will be directed by Hari. Not long ago, it was officially announced that Hari and Suriya will reunite for the sixth time for Aruvaa, which will be bankrolled by Studio Green.

As per a Cinema Express report, Aruvaa with Suriya has been dropped and Hari has instead gone ahead and roped in Arun Vijay for the same project. Recently, pictures of Arun Vijay sporting a completely new look, with a thick handlebar moustache, was shared online. This paved the way for speculation that Arun will be teaming up with his brother-in-law Hari for the first time.

Last seen on screen in Tamil crime thriller Mafia: Chapter 1; Arun Vijay has three projects in his kitty, including his upcoming Tamil release Sinam, in which he plays a cop. Arun also has a Tamil film titled Boxer in the offing. The film’s first look poster was unveiled in 2018. To be directed by newcomer Arun, the film will have music by Leon James. The makers haven’t finalised the rest of the cast and crew yet.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Arun Vijay will soon team up with filmmaker Mysskin for the first time for an untitled Tamil project. Contrary to rumours, this project won’t be a sequel to Mysskin’s critically-acclaimed and successful Tamil thriller Anjaathe.



