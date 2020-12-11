Arya celebrates birthday on sets of upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai. See pics

Actor Arya on Friday celebrated his 40th birthday on the sets of upcoming Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai. The film, being directed by Pa Ranjith, stars Arya in the role of a boxer from North Chennai in the 1990s.

Pictures from the birthday celebration have gone viral. The team got a special cake for Arya with a picture of his character from the movie on it.

The makers recently revealed the first look poster of the movie. It featured Arya, who was seen showing off an impressive physique, in a boxing ring with people cheering for him in the background. The project marks the first collaboration between Arya and Pa. Ranjith, best known for films such as Madras, Kaala and Kabali.

Amidst rumours that the film could be the remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a source close to Ranjith clarified that it’s an original script. “The film will be about the boxing culture of the 1990s in North Chennai. It’ll be a very realistic tale,” the source added.

Arya has extensively worked out to build a ripped body for his character in the film. Not long ago, he teased fans with his workout routine from the shoot in a Twitter post.

Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who has set great standards with his fitness in the industry.

This film marks Ranjith’s return to making a film in the North Chennai setting after two projects with actor Rajinikanth. He had previously made Madras, about the local politics and rowdyism in North Chennai, with Karthi in the lead.

