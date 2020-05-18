Sections
Baahubali producer wonders about fate of film marketing in post Covid-19 era

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda is wondering about the future of film marketing in a world after Covid-19.

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:16 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Baahubali is the biggest Indian film of all time.

Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali series, feels film marketing will not be the same in post Covid-19 era. Therefore, its role will become even more crucial to entice and bring audiences to cinemas.

Mulling over the fate of marketing in post-pandemic era, Shobu tweeted: “Wondering how marketing of films particularly Telugu films will change in post Covid era. Assuming pre-release & audio events, theater & mall visits, road trip, etc can’t be organized anymore! Bigger shift to customized digital marketing & online interactions.”

 He pointed out that marketing should become “film specific”. “Marketing will play an even bigger and crucial role if we have to excite and bring audience to theatre.”

Having bankrolled the Baahubali series, Shobu Yarlagadda is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya, a remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram.



Venkatesh Maha, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Telugu film C/O Kancharapalem, has directed the film. The remake stars Satya Dev in the lead.

The film has already been shot and it was supposed to release on April 17, 2020. However, its release has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Naresh, Suhaas, Ramprasad and K Raghavan in key roles.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram, which was directed by Dileesh Pothan, featured Fahadh Faasil in the titular role. Made on a budget of Rs 4.5 crore, the film went on to be a sleeper hit, collecting around Rs 18 crore in its theatrical run. The movie went on to win two National awards for best original screenplay and best feature film in Malayalam.

Also read | Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’

The film was remade by Priyadarshan as Nimir in Tamil. Unlike the Malayalam version, its Tamil remake bombed at the box-office. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin was appreciated for his performance in Nimir.

There are rumours that a Hindi remake is also in the offing. However, details about the project are yet to be made official.

