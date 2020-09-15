Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan rings in 50th birthday with family, see pic

Actor Ramya Krishnan, best known for playing the character of Sivagami in Baahubali series and most recently seen as J Jayalalithaa in the web series Queen, turned 50 on Tuesday. She celebrated the special occasion with her family and took to Instagram to share a picture.

“Fifty and fabulous and what better than a fAMJAM to bring it on! (sic),” Ramya wrote on her Instagram page.

On the career front, Ramya recently revealed that she’s excited for the second season of Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they’re yet to begin shooting the second season. “I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content,” she said.

“We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start. With the quarantine right now, we are yet to know,” she said, adding: “Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase,” she added.

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa.

The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Meanwhile, Ramya is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character in yet-untitled Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin is all set to star in the remake, which will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. As per reports, the Telugu remake rights were acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father.

