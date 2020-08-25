Backyard Bistro review: A no-nonsense take on life, relationships and marriage

Director: Selvendran

Cast: George Vijay Nelson, Sindhoori Chandramohan, Kabita Baral and Ebenezer Devaraj

What’s really interesting about Backyard Bistro, the new Tamil web series that’s currently streaming on YouTube, is that it entirely takes place in a coffee shop. It’s the perfect spot for people to discuss a myriad of issues, and over the course of five mini episodes, the show talks about marriage, relationship and life in general in the most mature fashion. The unfiltered conversations between the characters make for an interesting watch.

The show follows six characters seated at different tables in the same café. Backyard Bistro introduces us to them and give us a peek into their lives -- a 30-something Illampirai is frustrated with his never-ending search to find a suitable bride, Premini has decided to end her relationship with Kiruba while Swetha has a heart-to-heart conversation about her feelings with Seyon. What begins as a casual chat between the characters soon turns into something far more serious and ends with a solid punch.

The narration beautifully cuts from one character to another and the significance of each situation isn’t lost in the process. It’s fascinating to know that someone could actually make something so meaningful out of coffee shop conversations. Writer-director Selvendran deserves praise for writing something so purposeful out of situations that begin in a coffee shop.

Each episode could’ve been slightly longer to keep us more invested in the characters and their stories. While it’s easier to relate with each situation, I wish there was more time to get to know each of the characters better. Nevertheless, the characters don’t feel alien and come across as someone you could easily bump into when you walk into a coffee shop the next time.