Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak dies by suicide

Actor Anupama Pathak was found dead at her Dahisar residence in Mumbai. Reports claim that she died on August 2. She conducted a Facebook live (unverified account) on August 2 where she talked about the reasons why one could kill oneself. Anupama had worked in a few Bhojpuri films and serials.

She can be seen saying, “Jis ko aap apna khaas dost samajh ke share karenge, iss problem ki wajah se hum ye karne jaa rahe hain, woh usko seedha nahin le ke ulta lete hain. Woh yeh kehte hain ki ‘aap isme mujhe kyun bataa rahe ho? Mujhe kyun sunaa rahe ho? Mujhe kyun ghhaseet rahe ho? Main phans jaoonga agar kuch hua toh’. Woh log ek waqt ke liye yeh nahin sochte hai ke uske marne ke baad, wahi log duniya bhar mein dindora peeth hain (Those whom you consider close and you confide in them - that this is the issue for which I am planning to do this - they take it in a wrong way. They say ‘why are you telling me this? Why are you dragging me into this? I will be caught in this problem later’. For a moment, they don’t realise that after the person is gone, they will be the ones who will talk constantly.)

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the actor hailed from Bihar’s Purnea and had been residing in Mumbai for work. A complaint has been registered with police and investigation has begun, it adds.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana Sanghi to clear Me Too allegations’: Pavitra Rishta director

The report continues that a suicide note has been recovered where the actor had written about investing Rs 10,000 in a company named Wisdom Producer Company in Malad. She was not getting it back even after the maturity date in December in 2019 had lapsed. Few unconfirmed reports also said that she had allegedly named a person called Manish Jha, who took away her two-wheeler in her hometown during lockdown and never returned it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more