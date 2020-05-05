Bhojpuri filmmaker Anil Ajitabh dies, Nirahua leads industry in paying tributes

Bhojpuri filmmaker Anil Ajitabh died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. Anil had been discharged from the Mumbai hospital where he was getting treated and had gone to his native place in Patna sometime ago.

Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Niahua announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “Rannbhoomi, Hum Bahubali aur Ek Duje Ke Liye jaisi filmein banakar jinhone Bhojpuri cinema ko samman dilaya aise sammanit writer, director Anil AJitabh ji humare beech nahi rahe. Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti pradan kare. Aur unke parivar ko is dukhad ghadi mein shakti de.”

Anil had also worked as assistant director for Prakash Jha’s 2016 film Jai Gangaajal. Anil’s friend and Bhojpuri filmmaker Babloo Soni told Hindustan Times, “Bhojpuri cinema has lost a gem. Ajit was not only a great filmmaker but also one of the most brilliant technicians that Bhojpuri industry had. It is sad that we cannot even see our loved ones for the last time due to this lockdown.”

Bhojpuri filmmaker Braj Bhushan wrote on Facebook, “DIRECTOR ANIL AJITABH NAHI RAHE.....Ati dukhad, laga kal hi to patna 5 diamond hotel me mila karte the, phir prakash jha ji ko join kiye , achchi bhojpuri filme Direct kiye , Award liye aur itni jajd chhor kar chal diye.....Naman , Om Shanti.”

Talking about Anil’s health, he added, “I met him 3-4 months ago in Mumbai in a producer’s office. He looked quite pale and thin. We do not know the specifics but he was suffering from cancer and had been taken from Mumbai to Patna in an ambulance.”

Anil had announced his film with Dinesh Lal Yadav last year. Titled Raajpath A Political Love Story, it also featured Dhananjay Mishra and Pankaj Yadav, among several others. The shoot was yet to begin.

