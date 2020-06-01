Biopic on weightlifter Karnam Malleswari announced on her 45th birthday

A biopic on Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has been announced on the occasion of her 45th birthday on Monday. The untitled Telugu project, which will be made as a pan-Indian film, will be directed by Sanjana Reddy.

As per a statement, the film will be jointly produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. The cast and crew will be announced soon. The makers unveiled an announcement poster which comes with the tagline ‘journey of a girl who lifted the nation’.

Kona Venkat will also double up as the writer. As a writer, he has been associated with films such as Mom, Geethanjali, Baadshah, Ready and Dookudu among many others.

The film will tell the story of Karnam Malleswari, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, she won the bronze medal.

In an interview to Asian Age in March, Venkat opened up about the project and why he wanted to tell Malleswari’s story. “This film is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from a remote village in Srikakulm district won the Bronze medal for India in Olympics. That is definitely a big story to narrate,” he said.

“She has faced so many hurdles and problems to reach this level. It wasn’t easy. She told us her whole story and gave us permission to portray all the incidents in her life,” he added. Venkat further added that the film will also be made in Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu.

This will be the third biggest biopic from Telugu industry after films on legendary actors Sr. NTR and Savitri.

