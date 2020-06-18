Bomb threat to Rajinikanth, Chennai police conduct search operation

An unidentified person has reportedly issued a bomb threat to superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday. As per news reports, Chennai police is currently conducting a search operation at the actor’s residence to verify the authenticity of the caller.

As per News 7 Tamil, an anonymous caller on Thursday afternoon dialed 108 and issued a bomb threat to Rajinikanth. The police are yet to confirm if it’s yet another case of a hoax call. Over the years, several bomb threats have been made to Rajinikanth and each time it turned out to be a hoax.

On the career front, Rajinikanth will be next seen on screen in Annaatthe. The project, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Kushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in a few months.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan recalls shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was a little edgy, like he was looking for something’

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera.

Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office. Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe.

Darbar, which marked the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss, had incurred losses of Rs 70 crore. It’s said to be one of the biggest disasters in the star’s career.

Follow @htshowbiz for more