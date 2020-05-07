Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet express grief over Vizag gas leak tragedy

Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani among many others expressed grief at the Vizag gas tragedy. (PTI/HT Photo)

Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu among others on Thursday took to Twitter to express shock and grief over gas leak from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam district.

The tragic incident, which happened in the wee hours on Thursday, has left at least eight people dead and over a thousand sick and hospitalized.

Reacting to the news, Chiranjeevi tweeted in Telugu and requested “all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown (sic).”

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote: “Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones.”

Mahesh Babu said the news left him heart wrenched. He wrote: “Heart wrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you. Stay safe VIZAG (sic).”

Allu Arjun tweeted: “It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest (sic)”.

Ravi Teja wrote: “Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe (sic).”

Nani tweeted: “This is heartbreaking. It’s just getting more and more worse. Helpless and all we are left to do is pray (sic).”

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted: “So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my Vizag people (sic).”

Hansika Motwani tweeted: “Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. Condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalized. 2020 can we stop this nightmare now (sic).”

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote: “Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalized (sic).”

Few Bollywood personalities too tweeted about the tragedy. Actor Sonal Chauhan took to Twitter to post a heart-felt comments: “What is up with 2020???? Now the Vizag Gas leak tragedy.. It just doesn’t stop getting worse. The images coming are just so heartbreaking. #VizagGasLeak.”

Ashoke Pandit too wrote: “Praying for the well being of over 1,000 people fell sick and many faced breathing difficulties after an alleged gas leak from a chemical plant in #Vizag tdy early morning. As per reports,the leakage happened around 3 am at LG Polymers industry at Venkatapuran. #Vizaggasleak.

