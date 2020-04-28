Chiranjeevi, granddaughter bond over a song from his film Khaidi No 150, video goes viral

Actor Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared an adorable video in which he’s seen bonding with his granddaughter over a hit number from his Telugu film Khaidi No 150. The video, which has gone viral, is winning the internet.

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen talking to his Navishka about the song ‘You and Me’ from his film Khaidi No 150. The video goes on to show how much she loves the song and never gets tired of listening to it. When Chiranjeevi pauses the song to catch her priceless reaction, she almost cries and he’s forced to resume the song.

“Always amazed @ the power of music. Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see. She was really loving it,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The project marks their maiden collaboration.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year.

