Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Chiranjeevi, granddaughter bond over a song from his film Khaidi No 150, video goes viral

Chiranjeevi, granddaughter bond over a song from his film Khaidi No 150, video goes viral

Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared a video with his one-year old granddaughter as they watch a hit song from his film Khaidi No 150. Watch it here.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:45 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

(Chiranjeevi shared a cute video with his daughter’s one-year old daughter. )

Actor Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared an adorable video in which he’s seen bonding with his granddaughter over a hit number from his Telugu film Khaidi No 150. The video, which has gone viral, is winning the internet.

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen talking to his Navishka about the song ‘You and Me’ from his film Khaidi No 150. The video goes on to show how much she loves the song and never gets tired of listening to it. When Chiranjeevi pauses the song to catch her priceless reaction, she almost cries and he’s forced to resume the song.

“Always amazed @ the power of music. Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see. She was really loving it,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

 



On the career front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The project marks their maiden collaboration.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Anil-Sridevi, Rishi-Juhi feature in photos of film sets from the 90s
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
Haryana PWD advises against use of ACs in offices
Apr 29, 2020 11:41 IST
100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.