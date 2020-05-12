Chiranjeevi hails Odisha cop’s humanitarian deed in a video chat, see video

Actor Chiranjeevi has hailed the humanitarian deed of Odisha cop Subhashree Nayak after her video of feeding her own lunch to a physically and mentally challenged woman on the roadside went viral on social media. Subhashree Nayak is posted as the sub-Inspector at Padmagiri Chhak in Malkangiri town of Odisha.

On Mother’s Day, Chiranjeevi shared the viral video and hailed Subhashree’s humanitarian effort.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi shared a live conversation with Subashree. He wrote: “So delighted to chat with Shubhasri ji, the Odisha cop who cares for citizens like her own. Salute her compassion. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @DGPOdisha.”

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen lauding her compassionate values and describing her as an inspiration for many. He urged her to continue doing her good work.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of Telugu film Acharya. In the film, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as her replacement; however, recent reports suggest that Kajal has also opted out of the project citing dates issue with one of her upcoming Tamil projects.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year. He recently confirmed that Sujeeth has already started working on the script.

