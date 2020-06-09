Sections
Chiranjeevi Sarja funeral: Wife Meghana Raj breaks down, Yash and Kiccha Sudeep pay their last respects

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s funeral took place at his family’s farmhouse near Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chiranjeevi Sarja died on Sunday at the age of 39.

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last rites were performed on Monday afternoon at his family’s farmhouse in Kanakapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Fans came out on the streets in large numbers to bid adieu to him.

In the pictures and videos of Chiranjeevi’s funeral that are being shared online, Kannada stars Yash, Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep are seen paying their last respects to him. His wife Meghana Raj, also an actor, was inconsolable.

Chiranjeevi, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39. According to reports, he complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain on Saturday and consulted a doctor. On Sunday afternoon, he was rushed to a hospital in an unresponsive state. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived by doctors.

 



 

 

Chiranjeevi’s untimely demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Several south stars mourned the loss. Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow.”

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words.”

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Unbelievable! Terrible. Shell-shocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja, nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39. He was so talented n doing so well. Heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace.”

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also condoled Chiranjeevi’s death.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with Vayuputra in 2009. He has starred in films such as Varadhanayaka, Whistle, Chandralekha, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga and Amma I Love You, among others. He was last seen in Shivarjuna, which hit the theatres in March this year.

